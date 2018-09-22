× With Jack Doyle out, Colts elevate tight end Erik Swoope from practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With Jack Doyle out this weekend, the Indianapolis Colts elevated Erik Swoope to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team also waived cornerback Lenzy Pipkins and signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

The Colts put Swoope on the practice squad on Sept. 14, after he’d appeared in the Week 1 game against Cincinnati, catching a pass for 13 yards. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent in March 2014. He’s appeared in 18 games with the Colts—including four starts—and has caught 16 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown.

The team now has Swoope, Doyle, Eric Ebron and Ryan Hewitt on the active roster at the tight end position. Again, Doyle will not play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (the game airs on FOX59 at 1 p.m.).

The Colts put Pipkins on the active roster on Sept. 11, but he didn’t play against Washington in Week 2. The team signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 4 after acquiring him via trade from the Green Bay Packers for linebacker Antonio Morrison.

Walker has spent time on and off the Colts’ practice squad this season. The team signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 2 before releasing him on Sept. 18. He spent the entire 2017 season on the practice squad. The Colts originally signed Walker as an undrafted free agent in May 2017.