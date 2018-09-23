× Eagles rally to beat Colts 20-16

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Colts appeared poised to upset an NFC East opponent on the road for the second straight week, but the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles put together a 17 play, 75-yard scoring drive to rally for a 20-16 win.

Wendell Smallwood capped off the Philadelphia drive, aided by three key Colts penalties, with a four-yard touchdown run with three minutes to go in the game.

The Colts drove all the way down to the Eagles four yard line, but turned the ball over on downs after Derek Barnett sacked Andrew Luck.

The Colts took the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-yard field goal. The field goal was the 565th of Vinatieri’s career, tying him with Morten Andersen for the most in NFL history.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, returning to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury in December, led the Eagles on a touchdown drive on their first possession of the game. He connected with Dallas Goedert for a 13-yard score for an early lead.

The Colts got on the scoreboard right before the end of the first quarter when Luck hit Ryan Grant for a five-yard score to tie the game.

The Colts are now 1-2 and will play their first AFC South game next week when they host Houston at 1:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.