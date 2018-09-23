Great end to the week; storm chances return early this week

It was a cool start to Sunday as temperatures dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should have dry conditions for today and more sunshine this afternoon! The sunny skies will result in warmer temperatures with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

More clouds are going to move into the state this evening with our next approaching system. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the Monday morning commute with a low near 60 degrees for Indianapolis.

Be sure to grab your rain gear tomorrow because showers and thunderstorms will travel NNE over the area. The coverage will increase during the afternoon hours as temperatures rebound into the mid-70s.

Much of Indiana is under a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday as a cold front tracks over the state. Gusty winds will be the primary threat Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Drier weather arrives Wednesday afternoon as temperatures fall back into the lower 70s at the end of the work week.