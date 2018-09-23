Investigation underway after Purdue student dies from falling from 10-story apartment window

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An investigation is underway after police say a 19-year-old student at Purdue University died after falling from a window of an apartment near the college campus.

Lt. Jon Eager with the West Lafayette Police Department says the woman was found around 2 a.m. Saturday after she fell from a window of the top floor of a 10-story apartment complex.

The student and three other people were in the apartment when she fell. Lt. Eger says the woman was a resident of the complex.

Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly caused the woman to fall, but say there is no indication of foul play.