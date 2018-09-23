× Woman in critical condition after being shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a woman in critical condition.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers with IMPD responded to John Jay Drive on the far east side of town. A woman in her 20’s was found inside one of the units at Amber Woods Apartments.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting, nor did they release information on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.