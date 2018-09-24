× First 2018 death related to West Nile virus reported in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first 2018 death in Marion County caused by West Nile virus has been reported by the public health department.

It is also the only confirmed human case of the virus reported in Marion County this year. The last time Marion County reported a death from West Nile virus was in 2012.

Less than one percent of those infected with West Nile virus will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. There are no vaccines to prevent people from getting West Nile virus and no medications to treat it.

In June, mosquitoes in Marion County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Most people who become infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms, according to the CDC.

The health department encourages everyone to follow the four Ds of mosquito control to help reduce the mosquito population and avoid bites:

DUSK – Stay indoors from dusk until dawn. If you do spend time outdoors…

DRESS – Wear long sleeves and long pants when outside during these times.

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRAINAGE – Remove all standing water outside the home.

For questions about mosquito prevention, call the Marion County Public Health Department’s Mosquito Control program at (317) 221-7440.