Former superintendent of Vigo County schools charged with bribery

INDIANAPOLIS — A former western Indiana school chief faces three felony counts of bribery for allegedly accepting gifts from a vendor.

A 24-page probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis alleges former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos was influenced to award a contract to Newburgh-based Energy Systems Group.

The alleged bribes of food and beverages and entertainment tickets occurred in 2013 and 2014. Their value wasn’t immediately clear.

Tanoos retired as superintendent in June. In a statement obtained by WTHI, the district’s current superintendent, Dr. Robert Haworth, said Tanoos has been suspended from his current position as director of safety:

Today, Vigo County School Corporation was informed that the Marion County Prosecutor has filed charges against Dr. Daniel Tanoos. Dr. Tanoos has been placed on administrative leave, pending a review of the charges by the Vigo County School Corporation Board of School Trustees. The Vigo County School Corporation has, and will continue, to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

According to WTHI, the Board of School Trustees has an executive session at 4:30 p.m.

The agenda calls for “any individual over whom the board has jurisdiction…to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct and to discuss before a determination, the individual’s status as an employee or an independent contractor who is a physician.”

The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports Tanoos has been released from custody on bond.

Tanoos has no published home telephone number and he could not be reached for comment. A message seeking comment was left for Energy Systems Group.