Four Indiana breweries win at Great American Beer Festival

DENVER, Co. – Four Hoosier breweries took home hardware in Denver during the Great American Beer Festival.

The festival featured over 800 breweries pouring over 4,000 beers at the three-day event.

Four Indiana breweries brought home five medals:

Tripel Carmel-ite – Flix Brewhouse – Carmel – Gold, Belgian-Style Tripel

Deduction – Taxman Brewing Co. – Bargersville – Bronze, Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel

Qualified – Taxman Brewing Co. – Bargersville – Silver, Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale

Kill the Lights – The Tap Brewery – Bloomington – Gold, Imperial Stout

Two of Tarts – Upland Brewing Co. – Bloomington – Gold, Gose

The Brewers of Indiana Guild's next fundraiser, the second annual Halloween-themed Broad Ripple Beer Fest on Saturday, October 27.