Four Indiana breweries win at Great American Beer Festival
DENVER, Co. – Four Hoosier breweries took home hardware in Denver during the Great American Beer Festival.
The festival featured over 800 breweries pouring over 4,000 beers at the three-day event.
Four Indiana breweries brought home five medals:
- Tripel Carmel-ite – Flix Brewhouse – Carmel – Gold, Belgian-Style Tripel
- Deduction – Taxman Brewing Co. – Bargersville – Bronze, Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel
- Qualified – Taxman Brewing Co. – Bargersville – Silver, Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale
- Kill the Lights – The Tap Brewery – Bloomington – Gold, Imperial Stout
- Two of Tarts – Upland Brewing Co. – Bloomington – Gold, Gose
The Brewers of Indiana Guild’s next fundraiser, the second annual Halloween-themed Broad Ripple Beer Fest on Saturday, October 27.