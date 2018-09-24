Georgia police department warns parents of drugs disguised as candy

HAPERVILLE, Ga. – A police department is Georgia is sending out a warning after a “major bust” turned up drugs disguised as candies.

Along with firearms, cash, marijuana and suspected cocaine, Hapeville police say officers located cannabis pops and pills that are designed to look like candy.

The pills seized during the bust resemble popular cartoon characters Homer Simpson, Minions and Hello Kitty. It’s unclear what type of drug they were.

With Halloween just around the corner, the department says it wants parents, teachers and coaches to make sure young people are aware of the possible dangers associated with the drugs.

The exact dollar amount of the drugs confiscated is unknown at this time.