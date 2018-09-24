IMPD to start ticketing scooter riders not following regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- IMPD is enforcing the city ordinance that regulates electric scooters in Indianapolis, but many riders are not following the rules. Officers and the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services were taking a more educational approach when the scooters returned for the second time a few weeks ago. Now, IMPD says officers can give out tickets during their normal patrol.

Tickets start at $20 but will bump up to $40 if the person fails to pay on time. According to the city ordinance, riders will now have to ride their scooters in the street. They won't be allowed on sidewalks or trails like the Monon Trail, the Cultural trail or the Canal Walk. Scooters must be parked upright leaving at least four feet of walk space on sidewalks and doorways. Also, the scooter companies require riders to wear a helmet.

Not everyone, though, is in favor of the new transportation because they say not many people who use Bird or Lime scooters are following the city's rules. The companies remind riders to not use the sidewalk with a note on the scooter.

Reminder, scooters are not allowed on the canal walk...or IN the canal. Proper reporting procedures are to call the number on the scooter to have it moved... #ScooterRules #TicketablewhetherRidingOrLittering pic.twitter.com/pZuwn2FQ3W — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 23, 2018

IMPD reminded riders via Twitter that scooters are not allowed on the Canal Walk after finding one in the canal.

Some riders acknowledged they are breaking the rules, but felt they probably will keep doing it until they see more people getting tickets.