× Indianapolis Colts announce plan to honor Edwin Jackson at Sunday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts will honor former player Edwin Jackson at Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

On Feb. 4, Jackson died when Manuel Orrego-Savala crashed his F-150 into a car parked on the shoulder of I-70. He was driving with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit. Jackson’s Uber driver, 54-year-old Jeffery Monroe, was also killed in the crash.

On Friday, Orrego-Savala received the maximum possible sentence of 16 years. Federal authorities say the Guatemalan man came into the country illegally in 2004. He was deported in 2007 and in 2009. He illegally re-entered the country, federal authorities said, and now faces a federal immigration charge.

On Sept. 30, all Colts players will wear a special “EJ” decal on their helmets, and coaches and staff will have a matching lapel pin.

Before the game, the team will present a $25,000 check to Jackson’s family, which will be donated to the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation. There will also be a video tribute and a special edition of the gameday program.

Jackson had been with the Colts since 2015. He played in all 16 games in 2016, recording 61 tackles (42 solo), one tackle for loss, two sacks and 10 special teams stops. He finished third on the team in total tackles.