Juvenile arrested, accused of stealing truck in West Lafayette before hitting train

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police in West Lafayette say a juvenile driving a suspected stolen truck prompted a pursuit which ended in the suspect hitting a train.

The incident started just after 9 a.m. on southbound US 231 and State Road 26 after an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper spotted a vehicle which may been stolen. The maroon 1999 Chevrolet Silverado had no license plate and was being driven by a juvenile male, police said.

The truck failed to stop and tried to ram the trooper’s unmarked vehicle before fleeing southbound on US 231.

Police say the truck blew through a stop light and drove off the road to avoid hitting stop sticks.

The driver turned onto County Road 275 South, and eventually go to a railroad crossing at the top of a hill. A train on the track was going about 10 mph.

The juvenile tried to make a right turn, but ended up hitting the train. The truck was dragged about 15 feet over a guardrail, where it came to a rest.

The juvenile driver was taken into custody and is being held on preliminary felony charges of resisting with a vehicle, operating a vehicle while never receiving a license and driving while suspended.