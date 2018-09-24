× Muncie woman accused of battering 10-year-old boy, damaging his bike

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman was arrested last Thursday after allegedly pushing a 10-year-old boy off his bicycle.

Kristina Bickel, 29, has been charged with battery to a person under 14 and criminal mischief as a result of the incident that police say occurred in the 500 block of E. Wysor St.

Officers arrived to the scene at 7:15 p.m. and collected a statement from the boy’s mother.

The mother claimed she was watching her son bike to a nearby Marathon gas station when she saw Bickel “push him off his bicycle,” a police report says. The boy then came back to the hotel where they were staying and Bickel reportedly followed.

As a result of the incident, police say the handlebars on the boy’s bike were twisted and a tire rubbed against the frame when he attempted to pedal.

Bickel was taken into custody and transported to the jail.