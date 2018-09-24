Oktoberfest at Yard House Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oktoberfest in Germany, Oktoberfest in Indianapolis! It's all going on at Yard House. German foods, paired with German beers, are on a special menu.

The executive chef at Yard House, Matthew Sowar, shared the secrets behind the double pork burger. Try it for yourself!

Ingredients

4 pretzel buns

2 pounds of ground pork

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup of white cheddar, shredded

4 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

1 cup of arugula

1 tomato, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

1 teaspoon of oil

12 sliced pickles

½ pound of smoked bacon

1 can of chopped tomatoes

1 small yellow onion, diced

¼ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of butter

Directions

Cook bacon in a large sauté pan. Once cooked, remove and chop finely, reserving drippings in the pan.

Add diced yellow onion to bacon drippings and cook on medium heat until translucent. Add chopped bacon and tomatoes, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring.

Add sugar and apple cider vinegar, then reduce to a simmer while bacon tomato jam thickens.

Form ground pork into patties, and season with salt and pepper.

Add oil to a large sauté pan or griddle. Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side, until internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit is reached.

Once pork burgers are cooked, top each with cheddar cheese and allow to melt as the burgers are removed from the heat.

Spread butter on both interior sides of the pretzel bun, then toast on the sauté pan or in the oven.

Spread tomato jam on bottom bun, and spread Dijon on the top bun.

Add arugula, red onion and tomato on top of the tomato jam, followed by two cheese-topped pork patties per burger. Add bun on top.

Pair with your favorite German beer, and prost!

Serving size: 4 burgers