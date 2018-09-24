Oktoberfest at Yard House Indy

Oktoberfest in Germany, Oktoberfest in Indianapolis! It's all going on at Yard House. German foods, paired with German beers, are on a special menu.

The executive chef at Yard House, Matthew Sowar, shared the secrets behind the double pork burger. Try it for yourself!

Ingredients

  • 4 pretzel buns
  • 2 pounds of ground pork
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 cup of white cheddar, shredded
  • 4 tablespoons of Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup of arugula
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon of oil
  • 12 sliced pickles
  • ½ pound of smoked bacon
  • 1 can of chopped tomatoes
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced
  • ¼ cup of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons of butter

 

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large sauté pan. Once cooked, remove and chop finely, reserving drippings in the pan.
  • Add diced yellow onion to bacon drippings and cook on medium heat until translucent. Add chopped bacon and tomatoes, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring.
  • Add sugar and apple cider vinegar, then reduce to a simmer while bacon tomato jam thickens.
  • Form ground pork into patties, and season with salt and pepper.
  • Add oil to a large sauté pan or griddle. Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side, until internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit is reached.
  • Once pork burgers are cooked, top each with cheddar cheese and allow to melt as the burgers are removed from the heat.
  • Spread butter on both interior sides of the pretzel bun, then toast on the sauté pan or in the oven.
  • Spread tomato jam on bottom bun, and spread Dijon on the top bun.
  • Add arugula, red onion and tomato on top of the tomato jam, followed by two cheese-topped pork patties per burger. Add bun on top.
  • Pair with your favorite German beer, and prost!

Serving size: 4 burgers