× Tracking rain, storms and more fall temperatures…

Rain is lifting north and should be here around 6:00 am for downtown Indianapolis, or just shortly after! Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on through the day, while temperatures slowly recover into the mid to lower 70’s. It appears the heaviest and steadiest of the rain will setup across the southeastern part of the state. Nothing severe in the mix for downtown, in fact, not a lot of storms expected for the central part of the state through the day! Stronger storms could be in the mix for the southeastern corner of the state through 7:00 pm.

Additional rain or showers around through the evening with a few embedded storms, again mainly southeast of the city. The weather pattern remains unsettled for tomorrow too with a greater threat of strong storms along and ahead of a cold front. The current timing of the front to arrive late day/early evening.

Cooler weather to follow midweek but also much quieter!