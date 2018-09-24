× Two teens shot in Indianapolis just hours apart overnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two teens were shot just hours apart in two separate shootings in Indianapolis Sunday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first responded to a shooting outside of Rally’s in the 6900 block of Pendleton Pike just after 8 p.m. They found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The second shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of North High School Road. Police were called to the area on a report of shots fired. They found a 17-year-old lying in the parking lot near a Footlocker outlet store with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots, and police believe as many as 20 rounds may have been fired. Several subjects were seen fleeing to the east. Police say the victim and witnesses are being generally uncooperative which is hampering their investigation.

Police suspect the shooting may be related to an issue between neighbors or kids in a nearby neighborhood. Investigators believe the victim was targeted and that this was an isolated incident involving one or two individuals with no danger to the general community.