Weekend armed robberies in Anderson may be connected, police say

ANDERSON, Ind. – A pair of weekend armed robberies in Anderson may be related, police say.

The first happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Holiday Inn Express, 6720 S. Scatterfield Rd., according to Anderson police.

A black male dressed in a gray Under Armor hoodies entered the hotel with his hand covered in a bag to make it look like he was carrying a gun. The night clerk managed to get away when the robber wasn’t looking, police said. The robber took some cash before leaving.

Around 9 a.m., a black male in a gray hooded sweatshirt walked into Keg-N-Bottle, 505 S. Madison Ave., wearing a mask. Again, the man had a bag over his hand to make it look like he was armed. He pointed his bag-covered hand at a clerk and demanded cash. The man took some money and left.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from both incidents to identify the man and believe it may be the same suspect in both cases.

Anyone with information should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.