With a few minor tweaks, your business casual work outfit can be transformed into an after work, fashionable look. Our fashion expert, Ashley Stylz, has some tips to quick and easy alterations. Check out how she is showing her support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
After Work Makeover
