Central Indiana fall fun guide 2018: Pumpkin patches, haunted houses, corn mazes and more!
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cooler temperatures are in the air, and the leaves are just starting to change colors! Fall is a magical time of year in Indiana.
Corn mazes and pumpkin patches are open to visitors, and every weekend there’s sure to be a fall festival somewhere in the state.
So load up on candy corn and apple cider doughnuts, throw on a sweater, and check out these fun fall activities.
Fall festivals
- The Festival of the Turning Leaves: September 28, 29 and 30, 2018
Thorntown, Indiana
There will be a parade, a 5K / 10K run/walk, live bands, a corn hole tournament, and a car show.
- Cory Apple Festival: September 28, 29 and 30, 2018
Cory, Indiana
Throughout the weekend there will be a corn hole tournament, car and motorcycle show, riding lawnmower demolition derby, a parade and live music.
- Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival: October 6, 2018
Potter’s Bridge Park, 19401 Allisonville Road, Noblesville
The one-day event features live music, a children’s activity zone, and over 70 vendors.
- Franklin Fall Festival: October 6, 2018
Downtown Franklin
The downtown street fair has arts and crafts, live music, and a farmers’ market.
- Feast of the Hunter’s Moon Festival: October 6 and 7, 2018
West Lafayette, Indiana
The re-creation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans will feature dozens of vendors, crafts, and food.
- Heartland Apple Festival: October 6,7 and October 13, 14
Danville, Indiana
Attractions include live entertainment, family fun area, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, wine tastings, delicious food, and high quality arts and crafts vendors!
- Indiana Renaissance Faire
You’ll find costumed characters, jousting, juggling, acrobats, knighting ceremonies, sword play and much more. Enjoy over 70 artisans and merchants, dozens of food vendors, and free kid’s games.
- Fall Foliage Festival: October 11 – 14, 2018
Downtown Square, Martinsville
The annual festival in downtown Martinsville has many activities including a parade, a classic car show, children’s events, eating contests, and carnival rides.
- Riley Festival: October 5 to 7, 2018
Downtown Greenfield
The festival features a flea market, crafts, games and food.
- Covered Bridge Festival: October 12 to 21, 2018
Rockville, Indiana
Visit the 31 covered bridges in Parke County, the covered bridge capital of the world, and check out dozens of food vendors and artists.
- 10th Annual GermanFest: October 13, 2018
401 E. Michigan Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
Discover your inner German with live Wiener Dog Races, Strong Man Competition, ZwergenLand For Kids, German beer, German food and more!
- Irvington Halloween Festival: October 27, 2018
Historic Irvington
The week-long celebration includes a 5-mile run, a scholarship pageant, ghost-tours, Halloween-themed movies, a masquerade ball, and a haunted puppet show.
Haunted houses
- Anderson: Indy Scream Park
- Anderson: Stillwell Manor Haunted House
- Batesville: Fear Factory
- Bloomington: The Barn of Terror
- Bloomington: Bakers Junction Haunted Train
- Columbus: The Haunting at Shireman Homestead
- Fortville: The Haunted Farm
- Indianapolis: Haunted Angelus House
- Indianapolis: Slaughterhaus Haunted House
- Indianapolis: House of Trepidation
- Indianapolis: Fright Manor
- Indianapolis: Necropolis
- Indianapolis: Pirate’s Revenge at the Children Museum
- Indianapolis: The Asylum House
- Indianapolis: Nightmare on Edgewood
- Irvington: Ghost Tours
- Jamestown: Indiana Fear Farm
- Kokomo: Edge of Insanity
- Kokomo: Twisted Darkness
- Monrovia: Hall’s Haunted Hall
- Newburgh: Zombie Farm
- Peru: Streaper’s nightmare
- Portage: Haunted Hills Hospital
Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes
- Fishers: Conner Prairie Headless Horseman
- Indianapolis: Waterman’s Family Farm
- Greenfield: Tuttle Orchards
- Lafayette: Exploration Acres, Wea Creek Orchard
- Peru: McClure’s Orchard
- Brownsburg: Hogan Farms
- Crawfordsville: Priebe Pumpkin Patch
- Danville: Beasley’s Orchard and Gardens
- Fortville: Piney Acres Farm
- Noblesville: Russell Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Pendleton: Grabow Orchard
- Sheridan: Stuckey Farms
- Trafalgar: Apple Works
- Whiteland: Kelsay Farms
- Bloomington: Musgrave Orchard
- Columbus: Whipker’s Market
- Mooresville: Anderson Orchard
- Fairland: Pleasantview Orchard
- Converse: Kendall Family Farm Adventures Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
- Starlight: Joe Huber’s Family Farm