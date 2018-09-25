Drenching downpours early Tuesday but a lull this afternoon; Storm threat lingers

STORM THREAT WANES BUT CONTINUES

A cold front is coming but before it arrives a few new scattered storms are expected. A few gusty storms may still come together in rather isolated fashion, so we are not completely cleared of a strong storm threat until after 11 pm. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) outlook continues for a portion of northern Indiana through sunrise Wednesday. Currently, a squall line of storms in northwest Illinois has prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. That line of storms could reach northwest Indiana later tonight. Intensity will be in question after sunset, but the threat of storms will persist before the cold front passes pre-dawn Wednesday.