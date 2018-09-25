× Fall runs and Colts football game to affect downtown Indy traffic this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Even with the calendar flipping to the fall season, downtown Indianapolis will still be abuzz with plenty of activities this week, including a training run for the Indy’s Women’s Half Marathon and 5K runs as well as the Indianapolis Colts second home game of the season.

Drivers heading into the city during these events should expect traffic delays in and close to those events as well as parking restrictions.

Some of the events scheduled for this week include:

Wednesday, Sept. 26

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield will close the south lane of the west block of Georgia Street from 12 – 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

Monument Circle will be closed from 6 – 10 p.m. due to Bikes on the Circle.

Saturday, Sept. 29

The Indy Women’s Half Marathon and 5K will result in rolling closures from 7 a.m. – noon. See the route map for the half marathon and 5K for affected roads. Meridian Street between Ohio and St. Clair streets and Vermont Street between Senate Avenue and Meridian Street will be totally closed throughout the event.

Sunday, Sept. 30

South Street will be closed from Capitol to West Street from 5 a.m. – 6 p.m. due to the Indianapolis Colts game.

Special Events

Traffic will be increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium due to the Indy Eleven game on Wednesday.