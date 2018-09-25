× IMPD searching for Jeep stolen during violent robbery of elderly couple’s home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metropolitan police are searching for a Jeep stolen during a violent home robbery on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Nanwish Court just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, a 75-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife said two males forced their way into their house after knocking at the door. After entering the home, the robbers allegedly struck the women in the head and tied both of the victims up.

Police say the wife was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to IMPD, the robbers stole multiple things from the couple, including a silver 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which officers are asking the community to be on the lookout for. The vehicle is believed to have extremely low tires.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.