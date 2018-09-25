× Next Level Road Project along I-65 to begin in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY—The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced that its $143 million Next Level Roads project on I- 65 in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties will begin with surface paving operations to get underway on the 4-lane asphalt section starting Sunday night (SEPT 30), weather permitting.

Motorists should expect to encounter crews and equipment in single lanes on I-65 between mile marker 64.5 near the Walesboro exit and State Road 46 ramps at Columbus during overnight hours for three successive weeks. INDOT officials say asphalt paving will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night Sunday through Friday—beginning in the northbound left lane:

Northbound I-65 left lane

Southbound I-65 left lane

Northbound I-65 right lane

Southbound I-65 right lane

Northbound & southbound shoulders

Between U.S. Highway 50 and S.R. 58 at Walesboro, work is ongoing to completely reconstruct and reconfigure I-65 as a 6-lane concrete roadway. Twenty-seven bridges are being reworked along the entire 17-mile-long project site—from mile marker 50.0 to mile marker 67.0.