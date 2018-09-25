× Nike signs Myles Turner to multi-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers big man Myles Turner has a new multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, according to a report.

The 22-year-old former first-round pick out of Texas is Nike’s newest athlete after averaging 12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg.

In just three seasons, Turner has established himself as one of the best rim protectors in the league.

He leads an impressive front-court into the 2018-19 season with Thad Young and Domantas Sabonis by his side.