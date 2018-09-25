INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 27: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Nike signs Myles Turner to multi-year deal
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers big man Myles Turner has a new multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, according to a report.
The 22-year-old former first-round pick out of Texas is Nike’s newest athlete after averaging 12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg.
In just three seasons, Turner has established himself as one of the best rim protectors in the league.
He leads an impressive front-court into the 2018-19 season with Thad Young and Domantas Sabonis by his side.
