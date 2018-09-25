× Protesters advocating for Indy janitors taken into custody after blocking traffic downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several protesters attempting to “draw attention to the plight of Indy janitors” were taken into custody after blocking traffic downtown Tuesday.

Supporters of Service Employees International Union Local 1 Janitors gathered outside the Regions Tower at about 4 p.m. and police loaded many of them onto buses by 5 p.m.

The rally was held at the intersection of Ohio and Pennsylvania a day before the union’s contract negotiations are set to resume with cleaning companies. The group says the outcome of the current contract negotiations will determine wages and working conditions for more than 600 Indianapolis janitors.

The union says janitors in the Circle City earn salaries as low as $9.75, without affordable health insurance and sick leave. This has caused many to rely on public assistance to make ends meet, according to the union.

The next bargaining session between janitors and cleaning companies, GSF, SBM, Platinum Cleaning and ABM is set for Wednesday.