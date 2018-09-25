× Register to vote or check your registration ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm election

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the midterm election just weeks away, Sept. 25 marks National Voter Registration Day.

If you’re hoping to cast your ballot in the Nov. 6 election, you must be registered by Oct. 9.

There are several ways to register:

Text “‘Indiana” to 2VOTE (28683)

Visit indianavoters.com

Download the Mobile.IN.gov app on Google Play or Apple’s App Store

You can also confirm your registration at indianavoters.com and look up your polling place, get driving directions, learn who’s on the ballot, and track an absentee ballot application or provisional ballot.

In order to vote in Indiana, you must: