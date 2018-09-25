Stormy day ahead, some could be severe before shot of cooler air arrives!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar is busy tracking storms this morning...clusters of storms and areas of rain will be in and out of the state through the next 24 hours. In between storms, some sunshine and milder weather will hold across parts of Indiana with highs reaching the upper 70's this afternoon. In the terms of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight risk for damaging winds, larger hail and heavy rainfall with localized flooding. A tornado threat remains EXTREMELY LOW, as the amount of instability appears fairly limited but will be monitored regardless!

A stronger cold front will arrive overnight and eventually bring an end to the rain by midday tomorrow. This will bring a return to much cooler, less humid air, as overnight lows flirt with the middle 40's in spots Thursday and Friday morning.