× Amber alert canceled for 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl Wednesday night has been canceled.

Authorities canceled the alert at around 9:45 p.m. after it was issued at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect was 27-year-old Ikeca Betzner and she was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Local media outlets have reported that the girl was found safe.

Allen County Sheriff's Department has canceled the Amber Alert issued for Fort Wayne. Mary Kryder has been found and is safe at this time. — The Journal Gazette (@JGfortwayne) September 27, 2018

It’s unknown if Betzner will face charges at this time.