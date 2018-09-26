× AMBER ALERT issued for 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Statewide Amber Alert has been declared after a 1-year-old girl went missing Wednesday evening in Fort Wayne.

Police say Mary Kryder, 1, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and black sparkly pants. She was last seen tonight at around 6:00 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Kryder is bi-racial, 3 feet tall, 30 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say the suspect is 27-year-old Ikeca Betzner.

The suspect vehicle is a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Indiana Autism Awareness plate DD6937.

Betzner was last seen wearing blue jean jacket with gray sleeves and faded blue yoga pants. She is 5’2″, 133 pounds, bi-racial, and has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.