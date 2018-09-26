Dealing with grief and the best ways to cope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our hearts are often heavy these days as we deal with loss and grief. Recent suicides of local college students like Evan Hansen and the murders of two young Zionsivlle teenagers takes it to another level though. Today we want to talk about grief and the best ways to cope. Evie Jacobs is a licensed clinical social worker with the Lotus Group and is here to answer your questions on how we do it. Grief is different for everyone. Everyone grieves differently. Everyone has their own process and may not know what that process is. There is also usually guilt that comes at some point in the process, whether it makes sense or not.

If you need someone to talk to or know someone who does, the Lotus Group is a great resource to get you started.