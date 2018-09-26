IMPD releases photos of 2 males wanted in violent robbery of elderly couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police have released surveillance photos of two males wanted for the robbery of an elderly couple on the city’s south side.

IMPD says a security camera at the Family Dollar on Madison Ave. captured the suspects using a credit card stolen from the couple at an ATM.

According to police, one of the suspects is a Hispanic male who has been identified. The other is an unidentified black male described as being between 15 and 17 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a NASA logo at the store.

The males are wanted in connection with the robbery in a normally peaceful neighborhood near the intersection of Southport and Bluff on Tuesday. The victims, both in their 70s, say two males forced their way into their home after they answered the door.

Afterwards, the couple says they were tied up, taped and repeatedly hit. The wife had to be hospitalized for several hours after the assault.

The suspects ended up stealing two guns from the home along with some credit cards and drove away from the neighborhood in the couple’s 2002 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information regarding these males or the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.