Indy couple in their 70s talk about surviving violent home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are searching for two men, who are still on the run, after forcing their way into a south side couple’s home.

The victims, both in their 70s, were tied up and robbed in a normally peaceful neighborhood near the intersection of Southport and Bluff.

The 76-year-old woman had to be hospitalized for several hours after being assaulted during the home invasion. Luckily, that woman and her husband lived to tell the tale.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, says it all started Tuesday morning when two thieves pushed their way inside when she opened the front door and demanded money.

“They grabbed me and they said, ‘Where’s the bread?’ I almost said in the bread drawer,” said the woman.

The 76-year-old suffered severe bruising to her arms, neck and face after the crooks repeatedly hit her.

“It was surreal. It was like what is going on here. What do these guys really want?” said the woman.

The woman’s husband says when he came downstairs the suspects stuck a gun in his face and again asked for cash.

“I tried to explain to them we don’t have any money, but they didn’t want to believe that,” said the man.

The thieves then taped the battered woman to a chair in the living room.

“They were holding me hostage. I got tied up and taped. They taped all the way around this chair,” said the woman.

At the same time, her husband got taped to one of the kitchen chairs and rolled into the bathroom.

“We both thought we were dead,” said the man.

Secured to the chair with duct tape, the man says the thieves repeatedly threatened to shoot him and then turned out the lights and left him in the dark.

“When somebody is pointing a gun at you telling you they’re going to kill you, you pretty much take them at their word,” said the man.

At one point, the thieves smashed a computer screen which sounded like a gunshot to the terrified couple.

“In my mind I was tied up in the dark and they shot my wife because she wouldn’t tell them where the money was at,” said the man.

“I thought he was dead and he thought I was dead,” remembers the wife.

The suspects ended up stealing two guns from the home along with some credit cards and drove away from the neighborhood in the couple’s 2002 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Eventually the man freed himself, found his wife bruised but alive, and called 911.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my life,” said the man. “I hope nobody has to go through that again. It’s terrible.”

So far no arrests have been made, but anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.