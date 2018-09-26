Indy Rap Artist on ‘Empire’

Season 5 of 'Empire' is set to debut on FOX59. This season is expected to be full of surprises! Be sure to pay close attention to the second episode. Indy-based rapper, Trajik, is making his 'Empire' acting debut! He joined us on the red couch with a preview of his forthcoming performance.