× IUPUI hosts Public Safety Career Day for job seekers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For those looking for a job in public safety, IUPUI is hosting Public Safety Career Day on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

This is IUPUI’s largest on-campus career fair of the year.

Dozens of public safety organizations will attend, from local police to the FBI.

The event is for IUPUI students, high school students and anyone in the community interested in a job in public safety.

“If you think about what’s going on on the east coast right now, the Salvation Army will be here, the Red Cross will be here,” said Jim White with IUPUI’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs. “They play an integral part in disaster response, a lot of people don’t know that.”

The National Guard’s medical evacuation helicopter will also be on-site. Representatives can talk about their response to natural disasters like Hurricane Florence as well as available jobs.

FBI representatives say they look to hire from different backgrounds to make their organization more complete.

“With the FBI , we’re hiring for both special agent positions as well as a whole host of additional professional support staff positions, everything from intel analyst to forensic accountants to the sciences,” said FBI Special Agent Tim Theriault. “I think a lot of people don’t realize the opportunities that actually exist with the FBI.”

Police K-9s will also attend career day, along with drug-sniffing dogs, bomb-detection robots, IMPD Mounted Patrol and fire department ladder trucks.

Public Safety Career Day:

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Noon – 3 p.m.

Taylor Hall Courtyard, IUPUI campus

815 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis

Organizations attending: