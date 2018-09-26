× All inmates, staff accounted for after fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. – A fire broke out at Pendleton Correctional Facility Wednesday, forcing authorities to relocate some of the inmates.

The facility is located at 4490 W. Reformatory Rd. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene in response.

Photos from the area showed black smoke billowing into the air. According to officials, the fire started around 8 a.m. in a building that houses a body shop and a mental health treatment center. About 50 offenders and staff were evacuated from the immediate area and moved to other parts of the facility.

Officials said all staff and offenders have been accounted for. No additional evacuations were necessary.

No one was hurt and there was no threat to the surrounding community. Crews have the main fire under control but were still dealing with hot spots.

According to a spokesman with the Indiana Department of Correction, damage was significant but limited solely to the affected building. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.