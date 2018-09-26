× Man dies from wounds nearly two weeks after being shot on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a shooting nearly two weeks ago on the northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 60-year-old Sylvester Collins was shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said Collins died in the early morning hours of Sept. 26–nearly two weeks later–despite the efforts of hospital staff.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.