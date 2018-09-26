More than 2 dozen cars damaged in fire at west side Indy salvage yard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters from the Indianapolis and Pike Township fire departments responded to a car salvage yard Wednesday morning after more than two dozen cars caught fire.

IFD dispatched units to Copart Salvage Auto Yard, 4040 Office Plaza Blvd., around 7 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire showing. It took crews a little more than an hour to get the fire under control. The initial call came from a nearby Meijer store after an employee saw smoke nearby.

The department said 15 IFD units and four Pike Township units were dispatched. Crews had trouble laying supply lines for water because the closest hydrant was 3,000 feet away. An electric fence provided an initial challenge for crews trying to gain entrance.

According to IFD, the fire involved 25 cars, with damage estimated at $10,000.

No firefighters were injured. The cause remains under investigation.