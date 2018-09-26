INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new exhibit at the Indiana State Museum features 80 works of art made entirely from LEGO bricks. Some of them were inspired by famous masterpieces. Sherman visited the museum to take a look at the exhibit before it opens to the public.
New LEGO exhibit to open at the Indiana State Museum
