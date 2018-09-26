Rain ending this morning; a return to autumn air on the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and pockets of rain are in the mix this morning through the rush hour! Most, if not all, rain should be east of Indianapolis by 10 a.m. and clearing the state before noon. No severe weather is expected with this frontal passage.

This cold front will drive rain into Ohio and bring clearing skies for the afternoon, along with a cooler trend to our afternoon highs. Autumn air is back and will be with us through the entire weekend! Big drops in the dew point will make for a refreshing change too (less humid), along with MUCH COOLER overnight lows.

Thursday morning lows could dip into the 40s in the outlying areas. Expect more of the same for Friday morning. The "pick of the week" is Friday and the weekend looks solid, too.