RECIPE: Kick-Off Kabobs

Kick-Off Kabobs

2 pounds boneless pork chops, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup Italian dressing

2 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon fennel seed

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

8 to 12 long wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes before using*

Place pork cubes in zippered plastic bag; add salad dressing, red pepper and fennel seed. Seal bag and refrigerate at least one hour to overnight to marinate pork. When ready to cook, thread pork cubes, peppers and onion on long skewers. Discard marinade. Place kabobs on lightly greased grill grates over medium-hot coals and cook, about 5 minutes per side or until pork reaches 145 degrees. Can also place uncooked kabobs on greased broiler pan and broil 5 inches from heat.

*Or 24 (six-inch) skewers if making appetizers. Tailgating at the stadium? Then thread pork and vegetables on skewers at home, and store in plastic containers in a portable cooler with ice until ready to grill. Makes about 8 to 10 entrée size kabobs, or 24 appetizer size kabobs.

Recipe courtesy ForkMorePork.com and Indiana Pork Farmers, with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian Kim Galeaz