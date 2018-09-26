RECIPE: Kim’s Pimento Cheese with Bacon

Kim’s Pimento Cheese with Bacon
- 1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, slightly softened
- 1 ¼ cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 ¼ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise (full-fat)
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimentos, drained*
- ½ to ¾ cup chopped or crumbled bacon
In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper; blend until combined. Add shredded cheeses, bacon and diced pimentos and mix until blended. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until ready to enjoy. Makes about 3 cups spread/dip.
*add a little more pimento if desired, and adjust seasonings and mayonnaise to taste and texture preference.
Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD