RECIPE: Kim’s Pimento Cheese with Bacon

Kim’s Pimento Cheese with Bacon

1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, slightly softened

1 ¼ cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

1 ¼ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise (full-fat)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimentos, drained*

½ to ¾ cup chopped or crumbled bacon

In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper; blend until combined. Add shredded cheeses, bacon and diced pimentos and mix until blended. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until ready to enjoy. Makes about 3 cups spread/dip.

*add a little more pimento if desired, and adjust seasonings and mayonnaise to taste and texture preference.

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD