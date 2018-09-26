RECIPE: Perfect Pork Burgers

Perfect Pork Burgers

1 ½ pounds lean ground pork

2 teaspoons smoky mesquite seasonings (or any favorite barbecue seasoning)

Whole wheat hamburger buns

Lettuce, tomato and favorite burger toppings/condiments (even Kim’s Bacon Pimento Cheese Spread)

Heat grill to medium-high. Gently mix together ground pork with favorite dry BBQ seasoning, handling as little as possible. Shape into 5 burgers, roughly 5 ounces each or about ¾-inch thick. Place a thumbprint indentation in one side of every patty. Grill 5 minutes per side, turning once, or until instant-read thermometer is 160 degrees. Serve immediately on buns with lettuce, tomato and other favorite condiments. Makes 5 burgers.

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with inspiration from ForkMorePork.com