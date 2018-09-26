× This time, Colts’ Anthony Castonzo not predicting when he’ll return

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Anthony Castonzo has been guilty of premature optimism, so he’s decided to take a more prudent approach with his latest comeback from a persistent hamstring injury.

“I think I made a mistake twice of making statements,’’ the veteran left tackle said Wednesday with a smile. “I’m going to go ahead and just say, ‘We’re taking it day-to-day.

“I’m going to make sure I’m good to go, no question.’’

Twice, Castonzo believed he was ready to return after rehabilitating an injury to his right hamstring. Twice, he suffered a setback shortly after returning to practice.

Castonzo was confident he was ready to make his first appearance of the season against Washington in week 2 – “I’m full go,’’ he insisted prior to a Sept. 12 practice – but he aggravated the hamstring injury that day.

He described the most recent setback a “freak thing’’ and insisted it wasn’t as severe as when he aggravated the injury early in training camp. The initial incident sidelined him for six weeks.

Even so, the hamstring has kept him from the practice field. He worked with trainers on one field Wednesday while his teammates focused on Sunday’s meeting with Houston in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I thought I was ready to come back and (was) feeling really good,’’ Castonzo said. “Extremely frustrating. I’m doing everything I can to make sure I get back as soon as possible (and) make sure I stay back.

“We’re just making sure my hamstring is real strong.’’

While Castonzo finds his way back, the Colts continue to deal a revolving door at the tackle positions. Through three games, they’ve started three tackles and lost two to injuries.

J’Marcus Webb and Joe Haeg have started at right tackle while Haeg and Le’Raven Clark have started on the left side. Webb, the right-side starter against Cincinnati, was placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a hamstring injury in the opener and Haeg is expected to miss a couple of weeks after injuring his left ankle last Sunday at Philadelphia.

Haeg was replaced by Denzelle Good, who made his first appearance after missing the first two games with knee and wrist injuries.

Clark and Good are the likely starters against a Houston defense that features J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus. The backup tackle probably is rookie guard Braden Smith although tackle Rees Odhiambo is on the practice squad and could be added to the active roster.

Good, who has started 19 games in four seasons, was expecting limited work at Philadelphia, but wound up being on the field for 28 of 59 offensive snaps.

“It was pretty good considering limited practice,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “Showed some good things and (I) was encouraged.

“We’re certainly glad to have him back.’’

Good admitted it took him a few plays to “get my feet back under me.’’

“I felt a little rusty at first,’’ he added, “but once the blood got pumping and I got to see a couple of looks, I felt more comfortable.

“I’m ready for anything.’’

More medical matters

Along with Castonzo and Haeg, tight end Jack Doyle (hip), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) were among players held out of Wednesday’s practice.

Running back Marlon Mack (foot/hamstring) and defensive tackle Denico Autry (ankle) returned.