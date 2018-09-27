19 animals seized from Westfield mobile home

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A total of 19 animals were seized from a mobile home in Westfield by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Westfield Police Department was in the area of North Glenn Village to serve a warrant when officers say further investigations led to the seizures of the cats and dogs.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County said they received the animals early Monday morning. Its Director of Operations, Megan Gonterman, said the cats and dogs were in deplorable conditions. Some were covered in fleas and matted. One is still malnourished and at the vet.

“This is what we are here for. We are here to help these animals, to help them get a second chance at life,” said Gonterman.

A next door neighbor of the owner was shocked to see photos of the dogs. Carol McCoi did not even know they had that many pets.

“I didn’t understand why they didn’t get rid of them if they couldn’t take care of them,” she said.

A woman opened the door of the mobile home and said she lived there with her husband. She did not want to give her name or show her face. She said they tried to find homes for some of them but no one wanted them.

“I agree no one should have 19 pets at one time. It was just something that got out of control. Strays were coming up to our doors and stuff. We were trying to do the best we could,” said the owner.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County was overwhelmed by the large number of animals but Gonterman was happy to give them the care they needed.

“So we can give them a new forever home and a great life,” she said.

Many of the animals are up for adoption. Their facility is open until 7 p.m. They are closed on Wednesdays.

The Westfield Police Department sent over charges to the Hamilton County prosecutor. Those are still being reviewed.