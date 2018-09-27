× Bartholomew County authorities searching for missing 9-year-old girl

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police say the child, Kelsay Manza, was last seen around 6:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Taylorsville Elementary School playground.

Manza’s family contacted law enforcement when she failed to return home and they learned she had walked away from the playground, according the sheriff’s office.

Manza was last seen wearing a red and white long-sleeve top with black leggings.

Anyone with information regarding Manza’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 812-379-1689.