× Construction workers find body near Garfield Park, police believe it was an overdose

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Construction workers on Indy’s south side found a body at a site just south of Garfield Park. Police believe the person overdosed.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of Cruft Street and Shelby Street about the discovery around 9 a.m.

The coroner’s office will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death.