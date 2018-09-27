Garage fire displaces Greenwood family as neighbors hear boom before fire erupts

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Fire officials are still investigating an early morning fire that started shortly after neighbors heard a “slight booming noise” inside the garage area of a home in the 200 block of Haywood Road in the Greenwood area just before 5:30 a.m.

Neighbors told Fox 59 that they were awoken to a booming noise in the neighborhood and then saw smoke and fire coming from the garage area.

The homeowners reported that they were awaken by their smoke alarms going off and discovered smoke filling the house. All three members of the home were able to make it out safely.

Fire officials have yet to determine what caused the fire.

Damage to the home has not been determined.

Heat from the fire did cause some damage to a nearby home siding. No one was injured from that residence.