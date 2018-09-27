Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra plays music for patients at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The beautiful sound of live music filled the halls of Riley Hospital for Children Thursday afternoon.

Five musicians with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra gave a live and interactive performance for patients and their families.

The group of musicians played while a narrator read a newly-released children’s book, The Garden Symphony, the first-ever book published by the orchestra.

“We know that music helps the body release a little bit of stress just with the way that our brains and bodies react,” said Caitlin Krater, a music therapist at Riley Children’s Health. “It’s so fantastic for kids to get exposed to all different styles of music and to see these instruments two feet away from them.”

Thursday’s performance is part of the Teddy Bear Concert Series, which introduces young children in the Indianapolis area to the orchestra.

“I wanted to design something where they got to move, participate and there was a story,” said Victoria Griswold, violinist with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and author of The Garden Symphony. “The music was put into the story so that it worked all together.”

Patients who weren’t able to leave their room for the performance were able to watch from their bedside through a live video broadcast.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to be involved with and I hope we spread a lot of happiness,” said Griswold.”