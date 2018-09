Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Taking Paying it Forward to new heights.

People will actually rappel 17 stories down the Barnes and Thornburg Building. It's to help stop youth violence in Indianapolis.

The event is called "Indy Over the Edge".

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach is taking part in the challenge. He along with Danny Marquez from Central Indiana Youth for Christ joined us on the FOX59 Red Couch with the details.