× Make the most of fall by cooking with apple cider!

Apple Cider Pork Chop Skillet

Yield: Serves 2 people

Ingredients

Part One: For the brine

2 cups apple cider

1/4 cup salt

Rosemary (about 2 sprigs)

Two (4-ounce) pork chops

Part Two: For the skillet

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 sweet potato, chopped in bite-size pieces

1 small sweet onion, chopped in large chunks

2 honey crisp apples, chopped and cored

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon rosemary

Part Three: For the gravy

1 cup apple cider

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 Tablespoon dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon Challenge butter

1 Tablespoon flour

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs rosemary

Directions