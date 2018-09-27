Make the most of fall by cooking with apple cider!

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Apple Cider Pork Chop Skillet
Yield: Serves 2 people
Ingredients
Part One: For the brine

  • 2 cups apple cider
  • 1/4 cup salt
  • Rosemary (about 2 sprigs)
  • Two (4-ounce) pork chops

Part Two: For the skillet

  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 sweet potato, chopped in bite-size pieces
  • 1 small sweet onion, chopped in large chunks
  • 2 honey crisp apples, chopped and cored
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon rosemary

Part Three: For the gravy

  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Challenge butter
  • 1 Tablespoon flour
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 sprigs rosemary

Directions

  1. Combine apple cider, salt and rosemary. Pour over two pork chops in a shallow dish. Let sit undisturbed in refrigerator for 1/2 to 2 hours. Discard brine when finished.
  2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  3. Place large cast iron skillet in oven so it heats up while you’re prepping the pork chops.
  4. Remove pork chops from brine and pat try.
  5. Season pork chops with salt and pepper and rub with olive oil. Set aside.
  6. Combine sweet potato, apple and onion in large bowl with olive oil and rosemary. Set aside.
  7. Remove skillet from oven and place on stovetop on medium high heat.
  8. Add oil to skillet and brown pork chops on one side. Set pork chops aside.
  9. Wipe away excess oil with paper towel.
  10. Add apple cider, Worcestershire sauce, and dijon mustard to skillet. Simmer for about 2 minutes on medium-high heat.
  11. Whisk in butter, flour and bay leaves and simmer for an additional minute.
  12. Return pork chops, sweet potato, apples and onion to skillet, and sprinkle with rosemary.
  13. Bake about 20 minutes.
  14. Remove from oven and serve by first spooning some of the apple cider gravy on top of the pork chops.