Make the most of fall by cooking with apple cider!
Apple Cider Pork Chop Skillet
Yield: Serves 2 people
Ingredients
Part One: For the brine
- 2 cups apple cider
- 1/4 cup salt
- Rosemary (about 2 sprigs)
- Two (4-ounce) pork chops
Part Two: For the skillet
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons pepper
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 sweet potato, chopped in bite-size pieces
- 1 small sweet onion, chopped in large chunks
- 2 honey crisp apples, chopped and cored
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon rosemary
Part Three: For the gravy
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Challenge butter
- 1 Tablespoon flour
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 sprigs rosemary
Directions
- Combine apple cider, salt and rosemary. Pour over two pork chops in a shallow dish. Let sit undisturbed in refrigerator for 1/2 to 2 hours. Discard brine when finished.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place large cast iron skillet in oven so it heats up while you’re prepping the pork chops.
- Remove pork chops from brine and pat try.
- Season pork chops with salt and pepper and rub with olive oil. Set aside.
- Combine sweet potato, apple and onion in large bowl with olive oil and rosemary. Set aside.
- Remove skillet from oven and place on stovetop on medium high heat.
- Add oil to skillet and brown pork chops on one side. Set pork chops aside.
- Wipe away excess oil with paper towel.
- Add apple cider, Worcestershire sauce, and dijon mustard to skillet. Simmer for about 2 minutes on medium-high heat.
- Whisk in butter, flour and bay leaves and simmer for an additional minute.
- Return pork chops, sweet potato, apples and onion to skillet, and sprinkle with rosemary.
- Bake about 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven and serve by first spooning some of the apple cider gravy on top of the pork chops.